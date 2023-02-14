Lady Julia Osei, the wife of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, had a memorable Valentine’s Day celebration.

Even before February 14, she received a fine present from her husband. The gift presentation to Lady Julia was memorable because some Ghanaian celebrities delivered it.

Bice Osei Kuffour, former MUSIGA president and the current MD of Ghana Post Company Limited, led the team of stars to present Asantehene’s gift to his wife.

Among the dignitaries were Kumawood actor and skit maker Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, actress Matilda Asare, and Shiifo.

Photos shared on the official Facebook page of the Manhyia Palace showed the team wearing uniforms like delivery workers of Ghana Post.

They held a rose flower, a large painting, and a box with undisclosed presents to be given to Lady Julia. She was full of smiles after receiving the items from Obour and the team.