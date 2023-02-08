The twin sister of former Ghanaian Winger, Christian Atsu, is demanding the whereabouts of her twin brother.

“If you have seen him, we thank God but where is he? Nobody knows where my brother is and it is giving me sleepless nights,” Christiana Atsupie told crimecheckghana.org in an exclusive interview.

His agent, Murat Uzunmehmet, in an earlier interview with crimecheckghana.org, confirmed that the player’s apartment was affected by the quake.

Later, news went rife that the player had been rescued after being trapped in rubbles for over 26 hours, his team Hatayaspor`, in an official statement confirmed he was “safe and sound.”

However, a day after the statement, neither his team, Hatayspor nor agent; Murat Uzunmehment has been able to tell where he is receiving treatment.

“I am in a confused state now; I don’t know whether my brother has been rescued or not.

“This is a delicate situation for anyone to toil about, I know the team is doing what they can to look for their relatives as well as teammates but why would you release a statement confirming his safety when you have not seen him?” she quizzed.

However, at the time of filing this report, the club’s doctor, Gurbey Kahveci is quoted to have said that “When we heard the news that he was taken to Dortyol Hospital, we especially went and looked but he was not there. At the moment, we accept that the sporting director, Savut Taner, and Christian Atsu were not found unfortunately.”