The family house of Christian Atsu was overtaken by mixed emotions following news that the footballer has been pulled out of a rubble caused by the earthquake in Turkey.

On Monday, it emerged that the 31-year-old winger had been trapped in the rubble after a devastating earthquake hit the country.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was confirmed on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian has finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

A visit to the footballer’s family house in Accra by sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah showed the ecstasy with which they received the news of his rescue.

In a video shared on YouTube, the Peace FM head of sports spoke to Atsu’s senior brother and other members of his family, who were captured singing praises to God for rescuing their kin.

The footballer’s senior brother, Isaac Yeye Twasam, said: “The entire nation backed us in prayers so I knew God will deliver my brother. Although we heard the news, we wanted to confirm it from the club. So I called the agent and we kept in touch.”

Atsu’s aunty, Mama Comfort, also added: “We’ve been unable to sleep, I have been praying. Everyone has been calling from friends to church members. His brother informed me that he has been found at dawn. I want to thank Ghanaians for their love and support. They have been more than a family.”