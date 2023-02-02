A student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), identified as Leticia Abena Achiaa, has reportedly passed on in a gory accident.

The level 300 student was among two other men when the BMW they were riding in crashed at the Accra Polo Club road on the Spintex stretch.

According to reports, the white unregistered saloon car somersaulted multiple times before landing in a gutter.

Of the three occupants, only 22-year-old Leticia passed on while the others escaped unscathed.

Social media has been inundated with messages of condolence from her friends and course mates at KNUST.

Burial arrangements have been made for Thursday, February 2, 2023.

