Behavioral leadership coach Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei and his lovely wife Mrs Olivia have celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary in a grandiose ceremony.

Bishop Gideon Yoofi Titi-Ofei is the head of Titi-Ofei ministries, a multidimensional Christian ministry that includes a group of elite education and training institutions known as the Titi-Ofei Group.

For the past five years, Bishop Titi-Ofei has consistently been included among the top 100 figures in Ghana, and he was most recently named one of the country’s top 50 Christian leaders.

The adorable couple looked elegant in their beautiful ensembles for the star-studded event over the weekend.

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei wore a stylish three-piece suit styled with a white shirt and black bow tie for the special event.

Mrs Titi-Ofei glittered in a turtleneck white lace dress with billowing sleeveless. She styled her look with glittering silver earrings, a wristwatch, and expensive jewelry.