Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Educational Training (CTVET), Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, has dismissed reports that the curricula for schools are outdated.

According to him, “these findings were from a study conducted in 2018” which led to an update.

He said as a result of the findings “a five-year strategic plan was drawn from 2018 to 2022.”

“When the government brought out its five-year strategic plan in 2018 and the study was conducted, findings proved the curriculum, soft skills and study equipment and tools were not enough.

“Governance and management of TVET, parliament passed two laws in 2020, Act 1023 and Act 1049. Act 1023 allowed the establishment of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education to ensure the regulation and promotion of both technical and vocational skills,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM.

He stated that government has unified all technical and vocational schools and realigned with the Ministry of Education.

Mr Asamoah added that government has funded the establishment of new workshops and new study tools and equipment.

He mentioned that the government’s investment in technical and vocational education has increased the number of students.

“Some time ago, about 14,000 students enrolled in technical and vocational schools. When government introduced the free SHS, it increased to 24,000 and when Act 1049 was passed just last year, the student population grew to 47,000,” he added.

This comes after several publications showed a survey’s findings that 75% of the curricula of technical and vocational educational training are outdated.

As a result, the productivity level of graduates from these schools in the job market is low.