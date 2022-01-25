The Commission for Technical and Vocation and Education Training (CTVET) has granted amnesty to students of tertiary institutions who are yet to graduate for various reasons.

The amnesty, according to CTVET, covers from 2000 till date.

The beneficiaries will also include students from 10 technical universities that were affiliated with the erstwhile National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations.

A statement by the Corporate Affairs Unit which announced the development indicated it follows the last meeting of the board.

The exercise, according to CTVET, will last for three years starting from 2022/2023 to the 2024/2025 academic year.

“We entreat all affected students to contact their various institutions for the detailed implementation modalities,” the statement urged.

The Board has also approved that with effect from the 2022/2023 academic year, students who gained admission to offer Diploma and other Higher National Diploma at various institutions affiliated to CTVET have up to eight years to satisfy all certification requirements.

