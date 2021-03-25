Management of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has magnanimously pardoned some students who were asked to defer for failing to pay their school fees.

Management, in a statement dated March 25, said the decision was taken based on a petition received from the student leaders after they rendered an unqualified apology for their earlier protest.

However, the authorities were quick to add that the amnesty is for five days, within which defaulting students are advised to pay their fees and successfully register.

Meanwhile, the examination, scheduled for Monday, March 29, has been rescheduled to Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

Read full statement below: