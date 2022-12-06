The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL), and National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) will now be known as the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

This comes on the back of a merger in accordance with an Act of Parliament (Act 1059) which commenced in 2019.

The Act of Parliament that gave a legal constitution to the University received Presidential Assent in May 2022.

A statement by the university’s Pubic Affairs Directorate announced that Rector of then-GIJ, Prof Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor.

The appointment, which took effect on December 1, 2022, follows the 6th Regular Meeting by the Interim Council held on 30th November.

Other members include Dr Janetta Sika Akoto, Acting Registrar, Francis Obeng, Acting Director of Finance, Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah, Acting Rector (GIJ), Dr. Samuel A. Nai Rector (NAFTI) and Dr Sampson Fenuku, Acting Rector (GIL).

The Interim Council has also decided to use the North Dzorwulu Campus of UniMAC – GIJ, as its physical location and address.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo is an astute academic with a solid leadership track record spanning over two decades of teaching and management in Ghanaian and foreign universities.

His expertise is in Marketing, Communication, Crisis Communication, and Public Relations and is currently the Chairman of Vice Chancellors Ghana.

Before his appointment, he was the Rector of GIJ and was instrumental in turning around the fortunes of the Institute into an enviable specialized institution in the training of journalists, public relations practitioners as well as other professionals in the media and communication industry.