Former Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari says the Black Stars would be unstoppable if Thomas Partey improves his performance.

The Arsenal midfielder has been taken to the cleaners following his uninspiring performance at the World Cup.

Partey featured in all three games but the West African country has exited the Mundial with just three points.

However, Muntari, who made 84 appearances while scoring 20 goals for Ghana, feels Partey can make the national team ‘unplayable’ if he improves his performance.

“Partey is excellent, superb, a world-class player, you can’t take that away from him,” Muntari told Joy Sports.

“He is so intelligent in midfield, very elegant when he plays, it is a joy to watch.

“With the national team, I sit up there and then think, sometimes I don’t see him around the team like these two games (South Korea and Uruguay) but if Partey switched for like 25 percent of his strength, his mind, intelligence, the way he can play, Ghana would be massive.

“He is so smart and intelligent that he would change everything that we do. Basically, how the Black Stars play will change for the better,” he added.

Ghana suffered an open defeat against Portugal before recording a 3-2 win over South Korea.

In the final Group H game, the team needed a draw to book a place in the next round but suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay.