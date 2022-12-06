Award winning radio and television personality, Patrick Osei Agyemang aka Countryman Songo, has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to investigate the Ghana Football Association [GFA] and the Sports Ministry, led by Mustapha Ussif.

His appeal comes following Black Stars’ elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, ahead of their final Group H game against Uruguay, needed a draw to book a place in the next round of the tournament.

However, the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat against the South American giants with Andre Ayew missing a crucial penalty.

Speaking on Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, the renowned sports broadcaster implored President Akufo-Addo to investigate what led to the disappointment in the Gulf country.

READ ALSO

According to him, the Sports Minister [Mustapha Ussif] must be sacked for failing to do the right thing before the World Cup.

“First of all, President Akufo-Addo must investigate the Ghana Football Association [GFA] led by Kurt Okraku and Mustapha Ussif, who is the Sports Minister,” he said.

“Friendly games were played before the World Cup and there was no accountability. EOCO and Auditor-General must investigate them. We were told supporters will not be taken to Qatar but over 3,000 fans were flown to Qatar and they must explain.

“The Sports Minister is involved in the activities of the Black Stars because there is money there and he is the bigger problem and he must be sacked by Akufo -Addo because he has no legacy.

“He led the team to the 2021 Afcon and he failed. He led the team to Qatar and he failed.

“Kurt Okraku appointed a part-time coach and now look at where we are today. We are out of the tournament and it is embarrassing,” he added.

Ghana exited the tournament with three points and finished at the bottom.

Meanwhile, the Sports Minister in a statement on Sunday confirmed that the performance of the Black Stars will be reviewed.