Black Stars attacker, Mohammed Kudus, has pledged that the team will do better next time after their disappointing 2022 World Cup elimination at the group stage.

Ghana needed a draw to progress to the knockout phase ahead of their final Group H game against Uruguay on Friday.

However, the Black Stars suffered a 2-0 defeat to the South American side at the Al Janoub Stadium.

“First, I want to really, really thank Ghanaians,” the 22-year-old Ajax star said in a post-match interview.

“I know they are very disappointed right now, but I really want to thank them for their support from the start to today, even some flying all the way from Ghana to here to support.

“It has been incredible and we want to thank them for their prayers and their support and will keep improving as human beings and then we will do better next time.”

Kudus has been Ghana’s standout performer at the World Cup, with a brace and an assist against South Korea in between standout performances versus Portugal and Uruguay.

Ghana exited the tournament with just three points after three games and finished at the bottom.