Asamoah Gyan has slammed the playing body of the Black Stars following their elimination from the 2022 World Cup.

Ghana who needed a draw to progress to the next round of the Mundial suffered a 2-0 defeat against Uruguay in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

The Black Stars were awarded a spot kick but skipper for the side, Andre Ayew failed to find the back of the net.

However, Georgian De Arrascaeta scored twice as the two-time world champions defeat Ghana 2-0.

Reacting to the defeat, Gyan, who featured in 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups in Germany, South Africa, and Brazil slammed the players for failing to put up a fighting spirit.

“I am very disappointed and upset because you cannot lose a game like this,” he said on SuperSport.

“You have to play your hearts out and even when you lose, you will be praised but there was no sense of urgency and it was bad.

“It is irritating how they played today,” he added.

Ghana now exit the tournament with three points. This is the second time the Black Stars have failed to play in the last 16 of the Fifa World Cup.