South Korea’s hard fought 2-1 win over Portugal in the other group fixture meant the Taegeuk Warriors are through at the expense of Uruguay.

The South Americans finished on level with Korea, however, the goal difference was in favour of the Asians as they narrowly slip through the 16 stage at the ongoing Mundial.

The two goals from Uruguay in the first half were not enough as they bow out from the tournament at the third place in Group H with four points.

In the dying embers of the game, Suarez, who had been substituted earlier, was spotted on the bench, unable to control his tears as his country edges towards a group stage exit.

