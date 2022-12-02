A 45-year old woman, Hawa Mahama, from Buipe has been adjudged best female farmer in Central Gonja District.

Madam Mahama is the only female among the 17 awardees in this year’s 2022 Farmers’ Day held at Kusuwgu in the Central Gonja district of the Savannah region.

She received a certificate, cloth, cutlass, wellington boots, radio and biopest.

In her excitement, she thanked the district Agric Director, Mumuni Imoro Mohammed for honoring her and recognising her achievements.

Madam Mahama encouraged other women to engage in farming and break the glass ceiling in a male dominated field.

Also, Tahiru Issahaku, a walking challenged man, was also adjudged the best disabled farmer and the only in that category to receive an award this year.

He received a certificate, zinc, cloth, cutlass, wellington boots, radio and biopest.