Fire has swept through a farming community, Abudukura, in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 11 December 2022.

The fire, which began in the evening, razed thatched houses belonging to residents of the community.

A rice farm and foodstuff including cowpea, maize, and tubers of yam which had been harvested were all destroyed in the inferno.

Residents looked on helplessly, as the inferno razed their homes and property.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive for the Central Gonja District, Kamara Salia and with officials of the National Disaster and Management Organisation have visited the community.

The victims, according to reports, are yet to receive any relief item.