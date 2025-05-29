Fire guts parts of Maaha Beach Resort in Western Region

A raging fire tore through sections of the Maaha Beach Resort in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on the evening of Wednesday, May 28, 2025, destroying several beachfront structures, including guest accommodation near the main pool.

The fire reportedly started around 7 p.m. at Vision Beach, a neighbouring resort, where it is believed to have broken out in the kitchen before spreading rapidly through its front desk area and into parts of Maaha Beach Resort.

An eyewitness, speaking to Citi News on condition of anonymity, described the initial struggle to contain the blaze.

According to the witness, a fire tender from the nearby Atuabo Gas Processing Plant was unable to intervene due to the nature of the fire and the specific chemicals used in their firefighting systems.

“The fire didn’t start from our end but from Vision Beach,” the eyewitness recounted.

“It started from the kitchen through its front desk before it spread to our place [Maaha]. The Ghana Gas fire tender was even passing when the fire started, but they said they couldn’t help because of the chemicals they use.”

Efforts to call in additional firefighting support were made through the personal assistant of the local Member of Parliament, who contacted stations in Axim and surrounding areas for urgent assistance.

The delay in firefighting response allowed the flames to consume more structures before fire tenders from Axim and other nearby towns arrived to bring the situation under control.

Though the full extent of the damage is yet to be officially confirmed, the fire is a major blow to one of the most prominent beach resorts in the region, known for attracting both local and international tourists.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the cause of the fire or confirm whether there were any injuries.

Source: Myjoyonline

ALSO READ: