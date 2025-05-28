Fire destroys several residential apartments at Bomso

A fierce blaze has destroyed multiple residential apartments in the densely populated suburb of Bomso in the Oforikrom Municipality of Kumasi, leaving scores of residents displaced and valuables worth thousands of cedis in ruins.

Eyewitnesses say the fire began in a single-room apartment before quickly spreading to adjacent units within the compound. Preliminary reports suggest the blaze may have been sparked by an explosion from an electricity meter, which ignited the inferno.

More than 50 rooms were completely razed by the fire, displacing several families who lost virtually all their belongings.

Some victims, speaking in distress, described how swiftly the flames tore through the structure, giving them little time to salvage anything.

District Fire Commander for Oforikrom, DO2 Appiah Anthony, who led the firefighting response, confirmed that his team arrived promptly after receiving the emergency call.

However, he noted that the intensity of the flames and the layout of the compound made containment efforts difficult.

Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Oforikrom, Anwal Sadat Ahmed, visited the affected area to assess the damage and express his sympathy to the victims.

He assured residents of the Assembly’s support and pledged to assist displaced families as they begin to rebuild.

“I urge residents to report any signs of electrical faults promptly and to take fire safety education seriously,” the MCE advised.

Emergency services have since launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Meanwhile, affected residents are appealing to the government, NGOs, and philanthropists for urgent relief and shelter.

He also called for increased public education on fire safety and the need for residents to report faulty electrical installations promptly.

Source: Myjoyonline