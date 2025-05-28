Speaker announces reintroduction of Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has announced that the controversial Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill—popularly known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill—will be laid before Parliament for its first reading during the second meeting of the Ninth Parliament.

The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, as well as any form of advocacy, promotion, or financial support for such acts.

Delivering his opening address to mark the beginning of the new parliamentary session, Speaker Bagbin stated:

“Three private members’ bills—the Property Rights of Spouses Bill, 2025, the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025—have completed the necessary processes in line with the Standing Orders and are expected to be presented for first reading during this meeting.”

The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill was previously passed by the Eighth Parliament but failed to become law after it did not receive presidential assent during former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure.

Its reintroduction is expected to reignite intense national and international debate over human rights, constitutional freedoms, and Ghana’s cultural identity.

Source: Adomonline

