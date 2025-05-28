Gomoa East Assembly supports injured officers after clash at Dominase junction, suspects remanded

The Gomoa East District Assembly has provided financial assistance to three security officers injured during a violent confrontation between police and suspected drug users, commonly referred to as “ghetto boys,” at Gomoa Dominase Junction.

The Assembly donated a total of GHC 6,000, giving each affected officer GHC 2,000 to support their recovery efforts.

The clash, which occurred during a joint police operation and a decongestion exercise by the Assembly, resulted in the death of one civilian and injuries to two police officers and one immigration officer.

Police sources report that all three injured officers suffered deep head wounds, with one officer from the Police Intelligence Department (PID) also sustaining a stab wound to the lower abdomen from broken bottles.

Six suspects linked to the incident have since been remanded into police custody by the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court.

Speaking to Adom News, Gomoa East District Chief Executive (DCE) Margaret Naana Ackon confirmed that all injured officers have been discharged from the Police Hospital, although one remains unable to walk due to the severity of his injuries.

“As an Assembly, we supported each of the officers with GHC 2,000 for their upkeep. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased,” Madam Ackon said.

She further appealed to Ghanaians to keep the injured officers in their prayers and assured that the Assembly stands in solidarity with security services as investigations into the incident continue.

Source: Kofi Adjei

ALSO READ: