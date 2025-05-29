Wontumi spends night in EOCO custody after failing to meet bail conditions

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, spent the night behind bars at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters in Accra after failing to meet bail conditions on Tuesday night.

The controversial party executive, who has recently come under intense scrutiny over his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities, was granted bail to the tune of GH¢50 million with two sureties—both of which must be justified. His legal team, however, was unable to meet the conditions before nightfall.

His lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, confirmed to journalists that Wontumi could not secure the required sureties in time, forcing him to remain in custody overnight.

“This is part of an ongoing police enquiry. We are complying fully, and hopefully, the conditions will be met soon,” Mr Appiah Kubi said.

Wontumi’s arrest on Tuesday, May 27, followed his appearance at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, where he had been invited for questioning over allegations of illegal mining, locally known as galamsey.

Sources say that following his session with the CID, EOCO officials swiftly took him into custody for further interrogation related to alleged financial loss to the state, in what appears to be a widening probe into illicit mining operations and corruption.

According to his lawyer, Wontumi is now under investigation by EOCO for “causing financial loss to the state,” a serious offence that could carry significant legal and political consequences if proven.

Chairman Wontumi had previously been cautioned over accusations of engaging in mining without a license, polluting water bodies, and operating within protected forest reserves—charges he has consistently denied.

The NPP firebrand, known for his flamboyant style and deep political ties, has long been a lightning rod for controversy, but this case marks his most serious legal challenge yet.

News of his arrest spread rapidly within party ranks, prompting a strong show of support from NPP loyalists. A large crowd of party supporters and executives gathered outside EOCO’s Ridge premises late into the night, demanding his release and accusing authorities of political intimidation.

With the GH¢50 million bail still unmet and investigations intensifying, public attention is now squarely focused on EOCO and the Ghana Police Service for the next move in what could become a defining legal and political saga.

Wontumi’s legal team says they are working around the clock to meet the bail conditions. However, his night in EOCO custody marks a dramatic turn in a case that has already captured national headlines.

Source: Myjoyonline

