Zubimendi set for medical before £51m Arsenal move

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is set to have a medical before completing a switch to Arsenal.

Well-placed sources have confirmed to BBC Sport that all the relevant documents in relation to the Spain international’s switch to the Emirates have been signed, with the deal entering its closing stages.

The transfer is subject to a successful medical that Arsenal are in the process of organising.

Because the paperwork for Zubimendi’s switch has been completed all parties are relaxed about the scheduling of the medical, but there is a will to wrap up the formalities of the deal swiftly.

Once the 26-year-old passes the medical, Arsenal will be in a position to announce Zubimendi’s signing.

Zubimendi has a reported £51m release clause, with all payment structures between Sociedad and Arsenal already agreed.

Arsenal have been long-term admirers of Zubimendi and have been working on a deal to sign him for a number of months.

In addition to Zubimendi’s imminent arrival, the Gunners want to sign a new centre-forward, with Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres among their preferred targets.

Talks over new contracts for Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, Gabriel, Leandro Trossard, Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri are also ongoing.

Why do Arsenal want Zubimendi?

Since treading the well-worn path from Sociedad’s famed academy to the club’s first team, Zubimendi has become one of the most sought-after midfielders in Europe.

He has been linked to Barcelona and Real Madrid in recent years, and last summer rejected an approach from Liverpool.

Zubimendi has largely played as a deep-lying midfielder since making his Sociedad debut in 2019, although he is capable of playing in a more advanced role.

During the six-year period that Zubimendi has played for Sociedad, he has amassed 180 appearances in La Liga, scored six goals and delivered six assists.

Although his goal involvements are low, the forward-thinking midfielder, who has been capped by Spain from Under-17 level through to the senior side, is known for his creativity in kick-starting attacks.

He has made the most passes for Real Sociedad in their league campaign and has completed 84% of those.

Spanish football expert Guillem Balague told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro Leagues podcast: “Zubimendi is perhaps, after Rodri, the best holding midfielder in the world.”

Arsenal were heavily reliant on defensive midfielder Partey this season, with the 31-year-old starting 31 of 38 Premier League fixtures and 11 of their 14 games in the Champions League.

While Arteta wants the Ghana international to sign a new contract, bringing in Zubimendi would bolster Arsenal’s options considerably.

The 26-year-old proved his ability on the international stage last summer when he starred off the bench in Spain’s 2-1 defeat of England in the final of Euro 2024 after replacing the injured Rodri.