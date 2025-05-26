Man, 30, arrested for possession of harmful drugs, firearm in Sabon Zongo

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man for trading harmful drugs and possessing an unlicensed firearm.

The suspect, Aminu Amidu Mohammed at his hideout in Sabon Zongo, Accra following a tip-off by a community watchdog.

In a police after the tip-off, five sacks filled with dangerous drugs—including high-dose ‘red’ tramadol, Volume 10, and other illicit substances—as well as a pump-action shotgun were retrieved.

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruku disclosed this during a press briefing at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters on Monday, May 26.