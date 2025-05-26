Man, 30, arrested for possession of harmful drugs, firearm in Sabon Zongo

The Greater Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man for trading harmful drugs and possessing an unlicensed firearm.
The suspect, Aminu Amidu Mohammed at his hideout in Sabon Zongo, Accra following a tip-off by a community watchdog.
In a police after the tip-off, five sacks filled with dangerous drugs—including high-dose ‘red’ tramadol, Volume 10, and other illicit substances—as well as a pump-action shotgun were retrieved.
The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Duuti Tuaruku disclosed this during a press briefing at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters on Monday, May 26.
“The suspect has been arraigned before court and is facing charges related to the possession of illicit drugs and an unlicensed firearm,” DCOP Tuaruku added.
Amidu is currently standing trial for unlawful possession of arms and illegal drugs.