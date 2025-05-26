CID releases Chairman Wontumi

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has granted bail to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Chairman Wontumi on Monday, May 26, 2025, honoured an invitation from the CID reportedly linked to ongoing investigations into the operations of his company, Akonta Mining.

He was accompanied by former Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, former Asante Akyem North MP, Andy Appiah-Kubi and other well-wishers.

It has emerged that during the interrogation, Chairman Wontumi presented documents to prove he was not involved in any illegal mining activities or operating in any forest reserve.

Chairman Wontumi’s appearance follows a failed attempt by a joint team of National Security operatives and police officers to arrest him at his Kumasi residence last Friday.

In April 2025, the Land and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah revoked the Akonta Mining lease.

Wontumi who has denied any wrong doing has sued the minister and the Minerals Commission, demanding GH₵20 million in damages over allegations of illegal mining and corruption in protected forest reserves.

Source: Adomonline.com

