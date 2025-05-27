Liverpool trophy parade: Man arrested and two seriously injured as car collides with people in city centre

Merseyside Police say a 53-year-old white British man has been arrested after a car collided with pedestrians during Liverpool’s Premier League trophy parade, leaving two people with “serious injuries”.

Twenty-seven people were taken to hospital by ambulance. Two of those, one of whom is a child, have sustained serious injuries. Four children in total have been injured.

Twenty people treated at the scene did not require hospital treatment. A cyclist paramedic was struck by the vehicle but did not sustain an injury.

Firefighters rescued four people, including a child, who were trapped under the car, Nick Searle, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service chief fire officer, said.

Emergency services descended on Water Street after Merseyside Police were contacted just after 6pm on Monday with reports of the incident.

The car stopped at the scene, and a man from the Liverpool area was detained and subsequently arrested. The police believe him to be the driver of the vehicle.

Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims said the incident is not being treated as terrorism. Speaking at a press conference on Monday evening, she said they believe it to be an isolated incident and are not currently looking for anyone else in relation to it.

Sims said her “thoughts are with all those injured in tonight’s horrific incident, their family and friends, and all of those affected by the terrible tragedy” and thanked all the emergency services and members of the public “who came to the assistance of the injured”.

Sims said it had been “a joyous day” in the city “with hundreds of thousands of people lining the streets to celebrate Liverpool Football Club’s victory parade”.

“Sadly, at 6pm this evening as the parade was drawing to a close, we received reports that a car had been in a collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street in Liverpool City Centre.

“A number of people have been injured and were taken to hospital. In addition, a large number of people of all ages were treated at the scene that did not require hospital treatment.”

She urged people to refrain from sharing “distressing footage” from the incident online, but called for videos to be passed to the police.

Sims said a “robust” traffic management plan had been in place for the parade.

“In the lead-up to this event we had been working closely with event organisers and a robust traffic management plan was put in place for the parade, which included a number of road closures throughout the route and the city centre,” she said.

A police spokesperson said: “We would ask people not to share distressing content online but to send the footage or information directly to us @MerPolCC or pass on information by calling 101 quoting log 784.

“Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

‘Our thoughts are with the city of Liverpool’

Liverpool FC released a statement on Monday night, which read: “We are in direct contact with Merseyside Police regarding the incident on Water Street which happened towards the end of the trophy parade earlier this evening.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected by this serious incident.

“We will continue to offer our full support to the emergency services and local authorities who are dealing with this incident.

In a post on social media, Everton FC said: “Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by this serious incident in our city.”

Manchester United also posted on social media, saying: “Our thoughts are with Liverpool FC and the city of Liverpool after today’s awful incident.”

A Premier League statement said: “Everyone at the Premier League is shocked by the appalling events in Liverpool this evening, and our heartfelt thoughts go out to all those injured and affected.

“We have been in contact with Liverpool FC and have offered our full support following this serious incident.”

PM Starmer: The whole country stands with Liverpool

The prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, has said he has spoken to Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram “about the terrible events” on Monday evening.

He said: “Tonight, I have spoken to Steve Rotheram about the terrible events in Liverpool and the remarkable bravery shown by the police and other emergency services.

“They are supporting and caring for those injured in these terrible events.

“Everyone, especially children, should be able to celebrate their heroes without this horror.

“The city has a long and proud history of coming together through difficult times.

“Liverpool stands together and the whole country stands with Liverpool.”

Rotheram said in a statement: “Our hearts go out to all of those affected, especially those who have been injured. Thank you, as ever, to the first responders for their professionalism and swift action.

“This is a difficult day for our city region, but we stand together.”

The Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, described the scenes in Liverpool as “truly shocking”.

She said: “Thank you to the police and emergency services for their swift response to the truly shocking and horrendous scenes in Liverpool this evening.

“Thinking of all those affected at this very difficult time. The police are investigating and I’m being kept updated on developments.”

Liverpool Riverside MP Kim Johnson, whose seat includes the city centre, said: “I sincerely hope all those involved are safe and get home to their loved ones soon.”

‘We saw a car run over people’

Liverpool FC held an open-top bus parade to celebrate its Premier League title win, with fans lining the streets along the 10-mile route.

Councillor John Hughes estimated in excess of one million people were attending, beating the 750,000 present for the 2019 Champions League parade.

Eyewitness Natasha Rinaldi said she was watching the parade from her friend’s living room window when “we heard some screams”.

“It was so loud. People sounded desperate. And then we looked at the window and we saw the car run over people,” she told Sky News.

She added: “People started rushing [in] to try to go after the driver and they tried to break the car. Then police tried everything to block and push people away.”

‘We heard screams with car going about 30mph’

Eyewitness Chelsea Yuen speaking to Sky News:

“Me, my friend, her partner and her daughter were walking up Water Street and it was jam-packed. We were like sardines walking up.

“Then we heard beeping and screams, we looked up and there was a black people carrier driving straight towards us. Me and my friend Francesca jumped out of the way and pulled her little girl out of the way.

“It must have been going about 30mph and as it went past we could see all the windows smashed in with loads of people chasing down the car.

“As we were walking off, there were police riot vans at the top of the road and people were banging on them to tell they need to do something and help.

“There were stewards protecting the police saying there was back-up coming, then all of a sudden the police and ambulances were coming from everywhere.”

‘Car surged through dozens and dozens of people’

Eyewitness Harry Rashid speaking to Sky News:

“We were walking up Water Street with my family. I saw this vehicle… it ploughed into a few people, then came to a stop.

“We were shocked, there was a lot of confusion and a lot of screams. People started surging towards the car and trying to smash the windows.

“At that stage, I assumed it had accidentally gone into the crowd and my thoughts were for the driver that the people were attacking him and it would get very bad.

“Then he put his foot down and drove and surged through dozens and dozens. He just went straight through the crowd and there were shouts and screams. He just carried on going – I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.

“My kids were with me and they started screaming. We were just in a state of confusion.

“I initially thought he had gone into the crowd by mistake because he had stopped. He was trickling along, then he put his foot down, then he hit a few people. I think he attempted to brake and then hit a few people.

“Because there was a crowd of people around him, there was anger, they surged towards his car to try and get him out or smash the windows.

“When he then put his foot down again, either out of panic or deliberately, I just don’t know, I can’t speculate on that. He went into the pedestrians in front of him and just kept going.”