The Wenchi police in the Bono Region have arrested eight suspected Indian Hemp smokers and peddlers, in a swoop conducted in the Municipality on Tuesday.

The suspects, including a young lady, Nasiba Ubeida, 19 years, have since been placed in custody, as the police continue with their investigations.

The other suspects are Abdul Nashiru, 28, Adama Abu, 57, Mohammed Siaka, 43, Yerifa Joe, 36, Adams Tijani, 26, Moses Fii, 80, and Sule Sumaila, 29.

A source at the Wenchi Divisional Police Command, who disclosed this in an interview with Adom News, said the police conducted the swoop around 1830 hours at the popular “Kaamu ghetto”, arrested the suspects, and set the ghetto ablaze.

Adom News learned the ghetto was a den of criminals who robbed and terrorized residents in the Municipality.

When contacted, the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Boakye Ansah, the Wenchi Divisional Police Commander, confirmed but declined to comment on the story.

He, however, asked this reporter to rather follow up on the story from the Bono Regional Police Command.