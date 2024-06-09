Fire guts 5-bedroom house at Akrobi near Wenchi

Personal belongings, worth thousands of Ghana cedis were destroyed on Saturday morning after a fire swept through a five-bedroom house at Akrobi in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono region.

Refrigerators, mattresses, television sets, clothes, furniture, motorbikes, and cooking utensils were all destroyed in the fire.

According to the victims, the fire also burnt enormous sums of money belonging to the occupants of the five-bedroom house.

The cause of the fire, which according to onlookers, started around 10:00 am, is yet to be known as an investigation is being conducted by the Ghana National Fire Service.

One of the victims of the fire outbreak, Desmond Ngmenasong, said he left home early in the morning for work but had a distress phone call at about 10:00 am on Saturday that fire had gutted their house.

“I rushed to the house after receiving the call and I saw the fire destroy everything.

I sell meat, so I stocked my two refrigerators full of pork, but everything is gone.

Even my clothes, TV sets, mattress and a sum of GH¢ 4,500 are all gone, and I don’t know where to start from,” he exclaimed.

Another victim, Maame Ataa, said a sum of GH¢ 15,000 she earned from her herbal medicine business, her clothes and all other belongings have been burnt in the fire.

“We do not know what happened, but we are down to zero, so we need help from benevolent individuals and the municipal authority to get back on our feet,” she appealed while weeping.

Some residents told JoyNews that when personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) from Wenchi got to the scene, it took them some time to control the fire.

READ ALSO: