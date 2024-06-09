Staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) Division, has resolved to initiate an indefinite strike commencing on June 10, 2024.

The decision was unanimously reached at a Council meeting on May 23, 2024.

The strike follows the union’s decision to defer a planned strike on March 24, 2024, after the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations intervened.

The government, represented by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) and the NIA management, had promised to negotiate and implement better working conditions for NIA staff.

However, the union in a statement on June 9, cited the government’s failure to demonstrate good faith in the negotiation process and failure to set timelines as mandated.

They also cited the government’s reluctance to grant institution-specific allowances, and non-implementation of an approved scheme of service for NIA staff.

The NIA staff insists that it will not return to work until the government and NIA management address their concerns and improve the dire economic and financial conditions faced by NIA staff.

