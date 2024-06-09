The Executive Director of Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED), Rev. Edwin Afari, has urged the Forestry Commission to work with security agencies to arrest and prosecute those involved in illegal logging to protect the country’s trees in cocoa farms.

Speaking during an event to commemorate Green Ghana Day on June 7, he highlighted the significant impact activities of illegal chainsaw operators have had on all seven cocoa-growing regions.

He also noted that, the Central Region branch of the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) is undertaking the planting of 600,000 trees in all cocoa farms to support cocoa production.

Rev. Afari urged cocoa farmers to obtain forms from the Forestry Commission to claim ownership of the trees they have planted, to prevent authorities from granting concessions to timber operators.

The District Manager of CHED in Agona Nyarkrom, Prince Philip Aquenze also encouraged cocoa farmers to allow Cocobod to clear their old cocoa farms and replant them to increase productivity.

Daniel Patron, a beneficiary of the cocoa replanting initiative, expressed appreciation to the government for launching such initiatives.

Rev. Afari led the planting of over 15,000 trees across Agona Nyarkrom, Agona Jacob, and the surrounding areas on Green Ghana Day.

