Thousands of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have converged at the Cantonments Police Station to demand the immediate release of Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the party’s parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East.

Madam Okunor was detained on Friday by the police, a move that has incited widespread outrage among NDC members and sympathizers.

Clad in the party’s colors and chanting slogans in support of Okunor, the demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction with what they describe as an unjust and politically motivated detention.

This protest follows a statement by former President John Dramani Mahama, who strongly condemned the decision by the Police to detain Madam Okunor.

Mr. Mahama argued that the detention was ordered by the Inspector General of Police, George Dampare, on the instructions of the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah.

He claimed that this action was an attempt to intimidate the NDC candidate in her campaign against the incumbent Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, in the upcoming elections.

He called for the immediate release of Okunor, urging the police and the government to uphold justice and fairness.

The Police station was heavily guarded, with a noticeable presence of law enforcement officers maintaining order.

The NDC’s call for the release of Okunor has garnered support from various quarters, with many urging the Police to act impartially and uphold the principles of justice and fairness.

