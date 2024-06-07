The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Phyllis Naa Koryo Okunor has been detained by the Police.

According to reports, she is being held together with her driver and security man.

This follows the stabbing of Ato Koomson, son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

Madam Okunor and two others were on Sunday, June 2, 2024 arrested at Ofaakor for possession of a firearm without lawful authority but were granted bail.

Therefore, the NDC suspects witch-hunt with the latest arrest.

The party has urged its members to storm the Cantonment Police station to support their comrade.