Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has opened up on his battle with prostate enlargement.

According to him, he has undergone three surgeries due to the condition.

Uncle Allotey as he is affectionately called disclosed this on Accra-based Peace FM though he was silent on the timelines of the medical condition.

The social commentator stated that, he survived through God’s intervention and the help of some prominent people in Ghana whose names he did not mention.

Mr Allotey shared the rare story as he opened up about his 11 children and 24 grandchildren who make up his nuclear family.

ALSO READ: