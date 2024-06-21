Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has announced his retirement from active politics after the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Jacobs, who was a prominent figure in the NDC, stated that he plans to cast his vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on December 7, before retiring from politics.

“For me, I am going on retirement. Getting to the elections I will go on retirement; I will no longer engage in politics,” he revealed on Peace FM.

“Ater voting, I have retired. Once I give this my thumb to Dr. Bawumia, I am done. I am going home on retirement, be it speaking on radio or whatever,” he added.

In his retirement, Allotey Jacobs plans to focus on activities such as rearing his fowls and pigs.

Allotey Jacobs has openly endorsed Dr. Bawumia as the next President of Ghana on multiple occasions.

The 2024 presidential race features Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and NDC flagbearer, former President John Dramani Mahama, as the frontrunners.

