The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed satisfaction with the composition of its campaign team for the upcoming December polls, describing it as a strategic move designed to secure victory.

The party’s Functional Executive Committee announced the national campaign team on June 19, aiming to prepare thoroughly for the December 7 general elections.

The appointments, made on Tuesday, June 18, followed extensive consultations and deliberations. The announcement was detailed in a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, who emphasized the strategic nature of the team’s formation.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey is leading the campaign team as its Coordinator, with Joseph Yamin deputizing him and taking charge of regional campaigns.

This leadership structure is intended to ensure comprehensive coverage and effective management of campaign activities across the country.

The National Campaign Team will operate under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee, which includes the NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

This committee is expected to provide oversight and strategic direction to the campaign efforts, ensuring alignment with the party’s overall objectives.

In an interview, Alexander Segbefia, Head of the Running Mate’s Campaign, emphasized the strategic formation of the team.

He highlighted the deliberate selection process aimed at bringing together experienced and dedicated members to drive the party’s campaign to success.

The former Health Minister believes that with this robust and well-structured campaign team, they are well-positioned to engage effectively with voters and secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections.

“…I think that strategically what we’ve done is good for us We are happy with what we have done.”

“The meat will be put unto what is the bones and we are very conversant with how our campaign will run…We are very clear about our campaign, and we are happy with what we have put out.”

