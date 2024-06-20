The National Democratic Congress’ Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, has revealed that he used to be a choir master at his church, the Musama Disco Christo Church (MDCC).

He made this known in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday when the host asked him where he worships.

According to Mr. Opoku, he was born into the church and has been a choir master for the past 12 years.

“I was born in Musama and I’m still a part of it” he stated proudly.

He noted that, he had served as a choir master for 12 years, disclosing his deep roots and continued commitment to the church.

“I dress just like everyone else when I go to church,” he added, dismissing any notions of wearing either white or red to church.

When asked about the unique name of the church, Mr. Opoku explained, “That’s what the founder named the church. We believe in God and what is good and right.”

Mr. Opoku stressed that despite the unconventional name, the church functions like any other Christian denomination.

“We do everything just like any Christian church and we all believe in God” he added.

Addressing a common stereotype about politicians, he said, “The notion that politicians don’t believe in God is false. Even during elections, we pray hard before going out to vote.”

Through his words, Mr. Opoku painted a picture of a devout man who integrates his faith into every aspect of his life, including his political career.

ALSO READ: