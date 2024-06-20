The Eastern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jeff Konadu has disclosed that he was threatened several times during their parliamentary primaries.
He said it got to a point where he could no longer sleep in his house.
“When I was making sure that the court order was followed, I received several threatening calls, and at a point, I had to escape from my home and sleep outside,” he said.
Mr. Konadu made this revelation on Adom FM’s late political talk show “Burning Issues,” hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom.
His only crime, the NPP Chairman said was to ensure a level playing field for all candidates in the primaries.
Mr. Konadu said the elections were successful, except in Akwatia where they had confusion and misunderstanding.
However, he went to court, which ordered for the election to be re-run.
After all the threats, Jeff Konadu said he has united the party in the Eastern region for a resounding victory in December.
