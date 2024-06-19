According to a survey conducted by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), the Energy Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, is the favoured choice among New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to become the running mate to flagbearer, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

The survey, which included 5,116 NPP delegates from various national, regional, constituency, and polling station levels, revealed that Dr Opoku Prempeh received 76.2% of the support from the surveyed executives.

Following him in preference was the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who received 10.16% of the responses.

Other notable figures considered for the role include Apostle Opoku Onyinah, former Chairman of the Pentecost Church-Ghana, and Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agriculture and MP for Abetifi Constituency.

The survey also indicated a strong consensus for choosing a running mate from the Ashanti Region, with 84% of respondents identifying Dr. Opoku Prempeh as the ideal candidate due to his charisma and popularity within the party.

However, the NIB report advised caution, noting that Dr. Prempeh’s current role as Energy Minister could be a double-edged sword due to the ongoing power crises in Ghana. The report recommended that the government address these issues to bolster Dr. Prempeh’s credibility in managing the energy sector, thereby improving the party’s chances in the upcoming election.

