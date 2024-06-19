Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has cited the failure of senior players to mentor younger teammates as a key factor in the team’s struggles.

The Porcupine Warriors experienced a disappointing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season, finishing 6th with 49 points.

Reflecting on the season, Narteh Ogum highlighted the lack of guidance from senior players as a major issue, resulting in team imbalance.

“The senior players who were supposed to guide the young players did not provide enough mentorship, and I think that created an imbalance in the team,” he told the club’s media.

“We also lacked harmony because of this lack of mentorship from the senior players,” he added.

After the season ended, Asante Kotoko announced the departure of 11 players, including captain Ibrahim Danlad and Isaac Oppong.