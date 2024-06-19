The St. Joseph R/C JHS at Kwabenafoso in the Obuasi East District of Ashanti has received a four-unit classroom block following Adom News’ reportage on the situation to improve teaching and learning.

This development came to light during the handover of the classroom block to the Education Directorate in the district.

In an interview with Adom News, after the handover ceremony, the District Chief Executive (DCE) Faustina Amissah said she learned about the issue due to the consistent and persistent reportage on the situation.

She revealed that, a very big tree fell on the structure after a heavy storm, making teaching and learning under the structure unconducive.

According to the DCE, Isaac K. Normanyo’s continuous reportage of the story made her uncomfortable, nearly causing a rift between herself and the reporter.

However, she acknowledged that the report produced the required results.

Jokingly, she said those who used to attack her on social media should now appreciate the fact that the right thing has been done.

She also urged the media to see the Assembly as their partners and not exaggerate their reportage.

On their part, Kwabena Owusu Nkatia, Obuasi East District Director of Education, and Bridget Atiemo Otoo, Headmistress of St. Joseph R/C JHS, thanked the Assembly and Adom News for helping them get this structure.

They said the district needs more educational infrastructure.

They noted that, the number of students in each classroom is often beyond the standard number per class, making it unconducive for teaching and learning.

The headmistress, Bridget Atiemo Otoo, applauded Adom News and also appealed to the Assembly for a toilet facility and a fence wall since the school currently lacks even one toilet facility.

