A man believed to be in his early 30s has been allegedly poisoned to death at a naming ceremony at Ajumako Abrofoa in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Kasapa news reported that, the deceased Kojo Aquaye was invited by friends to the ceremony after which a party was held.

He was served in a room and immediately after eating and drinking, he collapsed and started to foam from his mouth.

The victim was rushed to the Ajumako District Government Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

It was revealed in the hospital that all his intestine has been damaged leaving people to suspect he consumed a poisonous substance.

Some residents alleged that the deceased used to steal people’s belongings anytime he is drunk hence it is suspected he was poisoned to end his act.

The case has been reported to the Ajumako District Police Command for investigation.

The body has been deposited at the Etuafoa Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

