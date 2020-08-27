A 30-year-old man, Yaw Mensah, is in the grips of Ajumako District Police Command for allegedly shooting his colleague to death at Ajumako Besease Forest in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District.

The deceased, Kweku Klu, according to a report by his brother, went out for hunting but was mistaken for a deer and shot in the eye, before passing on later.

The brother, Kofi Obeng revealed their younger brother was called onto the scene to pick up the body of his brother who was lying in supine position, with his left eye damaged with bullet.

He revealed the deceased left behind nine-month-old pregnant wife with two children.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s mother, Adwoa Akowaa, said she was shocked after hearing that her son had shot and killed a man he mistook for an animal.

The Ajumako Bisease Station Officer, Chief Supt.William Agbetsiafa, said the body has been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital waiting autopsy while investigations are ongoing.