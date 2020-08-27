International artiste, Shatta Wale, has made a major u-turn in the political realm after endorsing Nana Akufo-Addo’s candidature for the December 7 elections.

The artiste, who is currently undergoing a rebranding, is warning political parties to desist from using his picture, or brand on any political campaign or platform.

He, however, stated he is no longer in bed with any party and he, together with his team, will cooperate and support any person elected as president.

Shatta Wale is opening the doors of his office to any person who wishes further clarification on his sudden change of mind.

Shatta Wale has been a major source of influence in previous elections, when his songs were used for rallies.

‘Mahama Paper’ was widely played by the National Democratic Congress, making Shatta Wale seem as a party sympathiser.

It wasn’t long until he was invited to the Flagstaff House after incumbent Akufo-Addo won power, and he started a new relationship with the President.

Ghanaians, after his move, tagged him a two-faced individual, and his latest warning is to redeem his political reputation.