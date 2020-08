Member of Parliament(MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a bogus political party.

According to him, the party has given out all Ashanti region road contracts to one Kofi Job, who allegedly openly insulted the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo using all sorts of unprintable adjectives and said he will never become President.

Mr Agyapong was speaking on Accra-based Net2 TV.

