Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, ascended to cloud nine when the first man of Ghana, President Nana Akufo-Addo, congratulated him on his feature with Beyoncé.

President Akufo-Addo took to his Twitter page to describe how Shatta Wale had impressed him for reigning supreme in the industry over his ‘Already’ video.

Shatta Wale, after sighting the tweet, also hailed the president in pidgin language and hinted he will keep the tweet for four more years.

The hitmaker, in his reply, reaffirmed he will campaign for the president to retain his seat come December 7.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale recently endorsed President Akufo-Addo, stating his dedication in handling the novel coronavirus was enough reason to portray him as caring and having Ghana at heart.

The two have elicited special bond in recent times after the president invited Shatta Wale to the Flagstaff House to honour him for his dedication to Ghana’s music industry.

Nana wuy3 guy wati 🙏🏻 , you do all too💯 Infact this your tweet dierrrr am keeping it for “4 more years ”👍Pah pah pah pah 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️ God bless our home land #GHANA #Already #SM #Reign #Allout2020 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 2, 2020