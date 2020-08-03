President Nana Addo Dankwa Dankwa Akufo-Addo has spoken on Shatta Wale’s video with Beyonce for her ‘Already’ song.

The ‘Already’ video was released on July 31, 2020, and is attracting massive viewing by fans of both the American singer and the Ghanaian Dancehall star.

Fans of Shatta Wale, who are elated by the big happenings in their ‘king’s’ life, took to the comment section to shower praises on the award-winning artiste.

Apart from the fans, many players in the entertainment industry, including artistes, reacted to the video.

Two days after the video was released, President Akufo-Addo took to social media with a big reaction.

In a tweet on Sunday, August 2, 2020, President Akufo-Addo congratulated the Dancehall superstar on his collaboration with the celebrated American singer.

Speaking in a friendly tone in ‘pidgin’, President Akufo-Addo’s official Twitter handle read: @shattawalegh, you do all!!! #KingAlready #BlackIsKing.