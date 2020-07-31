Social media sensation, Justice Hymns, popularly known as ‘Mmebusem’, a Ghanaian comedian and actor has lauded dancehall musician Shatta Wale after visuals for his ‘Already’ song with Beyoncé dropped officially.

According to him, though Shatta Wale is the King of Ghana Music, the only thing left now is for Beyonce to post her viral picture with Shatta Wale on her Instagram page then he (Shatta) would finally be declared the King of Ghana Music.

Read his post below:

The only thing left now is for Beyonce to post this picture on her Instagram then we can finally declare shatta Wale as KiNG👑 of Ghana Music🇬🇭❤️👑 pic.twitter.com/SvlqiRBzYt — GHANA JESUS MMEBUSEM (@mmebusem_) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, some Ghanaian celebrities, especially those in the music sphere, have congratulated Shatta Wale.

The list included Obrafour, Medikal and Yaa Pono among others who felt Shatta Wale had put Ghana on the map.