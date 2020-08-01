Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has opened up on how he boarded his flight prior to him shooting the ‘Already’ music video with American pop star, Beyoncé off the ‘Lion King; The Gift’ album and also for her latest ‘Black Is King’ visual album.

According to the Shatta Movement boss, he was taken through a VVIP process where no one was able to identify him until he boarded his flight.

He added that he had this planned out with authorities of the Kotoka International Airport, adding that, none of his team members and even manager, Bulldog followed him on the journey.

Shatta Wale explained how discrete and impromptu the deal was, hence he took necessary precautionary steps not to blow his own cover.

MORE:

He revealed this in an interview on Accra-based FM station, Onua FM.

Kudos to current government and its not because of politics but the airport could understand that I didn’t want anyone to know I’m travelling.

Kudos to their heads who did the arrangement; they took me through the VVIP and I went straight through to the first class [cabin]. I went like a thief and I came back like a thief.

The time the call came in, it was so impromptu so I had to go alone. I had already contacted my team in the States and they were down for me [SIC].