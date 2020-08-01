A 38-year-old man, identified as Kwame Fosu, is on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife, Akuah Nkuamaa to death.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Sefwi Bokaso in the Akontombra District of the Western North region.

Her lifeless body was found in a pool of blood with a cut in her neck.

According to a witness, Ernest Adu Gyamfi, who spoke to Adom News, Mr Fosu allegedly stabbed his wife over a misunderstanding between them.

He explained that Madam Nkuamaa had threatened divorce and demanded her share of their farmland property.

The late Akuah Nkumaa

Though it is still not clear what might have triggered the heinous crime, he suspects Madam Nkuamaa’s decision didn’t go down well with Mr Fosu.

Meanwhile, the Akontombra District Police Command has begun a manhunt for the suspect with investigations ongoing.