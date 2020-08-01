A driver’s mate of a trailer with a registration number GR 8451-U is in critical condition after an accident at Tapa Abotoase in the Biakoye District of the Oti region.



Reports indicate the accident occurred at about 5:pm on Friday while the trailer was transporting over 1,000 buckets of paint from Accra to Krachi.



A witness, narrating the incident to Adom News, suspected a brake failure must have caused the accident.

The damaged paints



According to him, the driver was speeding while approaching his mechanic shop which is close to the accident scene.

He explained the driver’s mate attempted to jump out of the vehicle upon sensing the danger and got injured.

The trailer.

“He lost control, climbed the pavement and slumped against the roundabout and fell on its side,” he said.



