One of Ghana’s famous tourist sites, the Kakum National Park, has been scheduled to reopen to the general public on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

According to a statement jointly issued by the Park’s Management and Ghana Heritage Conversation Trust, the decision is in line with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s announcement for tourist sites to operate.

It further stated that visitors must strictly adhere to the safety protocols as indicated by the Ghana Health Service at all times.

“We entreat our patrons to comply with these and other measures to mitigate the infection and potential spread of Covid-19 on our premises,” it read.